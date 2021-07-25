The President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) and wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Hajia Hajjara Usman Alkali, has decried the targeted killings of policemen in some parts of Nigeria, saying that just like other lives, Policemen’s lives matter.

Mrs Alkali also called on police officers’ wives to brace up and support their husbands with a view to achieving better results in policing the country.

The POWA president disclosed this at the weekend in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during a meeting with police officers’ wives where she reiterated the unique role women play in building and shaping their homes .

Hajiya Alkali said the police is always the first port of call whenever there is a criminal incident, noting that no matter how rural a community is in Nigeria, one will still find the police securing the area, hence she said police lives matter.

The POWA President stated that more than ever before, the wives of police officers must do their best to support their husbands in their various homes, adding that their husbands need their encouragement at trying moment of the Police Force.

While presenting awards to two policewomen; CSP Hadiza Musa and SP Mary Stephen for distinguishing themselves in their area of assignments, the POWA President urged women to embrace small and medium-scale businesses to augment the income of their husbands.

”We need to encourage ourselves, we need to wake up from slumber and not depend solely on our husbands’ salary. Whatever handwork you’re engaged in, please try and excel in it to support your husbands,” Mrs Alkali said.

The wife of the Inspector-General of Police who took time to dance alongside women present at the occasion, also distributed food and non-food items to empower 500 police officers’ wives and widows whose husbands died in the line of duty.