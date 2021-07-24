The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has empowered 500 widows of police personnel and the less privileged in the barracks with items such as grinding machines and deep freezers, among others.

POWA also honoured Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hadiza Musa and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mary Stephen with awards of excellence for their dedication to duty while Mrs Pauline Kuje-Vana of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA ) was honoured for her display of excellence as master of ceremony before the president of POWA, Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali, who charged POWA women to emulate her courage and prowess.

In her remarks during the empowerment and award ceremony held yesterday in Maiduguri, Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali, the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, said the empowerment programme was to ensure that those who lost their husbands find something to lean on for the survival of the family.

The POWA president charged all the empowered women to embrace the saving culture and make good use of the items they were given for the benefit of their families.

She noted that the POWA of yesterday had gone, saying POWA of today is POWA of a new face with education, health and welfare of police officers’ wives and barracks women as its priority.

“I am here again to tell you that the POWA of yesterday is gone, we are talking of POWA of today. If you are police officers’ wives I want to tell you that the new face of POWA has three agenda which comprises education, health and welfare of the people. These are the things we are going to consider to make things work well for us.

“I have now come to encourage you to support our husbands so that they will in turn support the IGP in working for the country in general.

“So, I want every POWA member to embrace our empowerment programmes, they don’t have to be educated before being empowered. They must imbibe the culture of saving”, she said.

Meanwhile, at the Police Children’s School Maiduguri where the POWA president visited with her entourage, she assured the management that the dilapidated parts of the school building would be renovated, adding that after putting the school in order, it would be one of the best in the country.

The POWA president gave the assurance following an outcry from management of the school that the roofs were leaking, in addition to dilapidated sections of the building among other logistics challenges.

Rabi Umar, the commissioner of police education matters, force headquarters, lauded the proactiveness of the POWA chairman, adding that very soon, the Police Children’s School Wulari in Maiduguri would be renovated to a better standard.