As part of its support to schools, students and teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Power Forward project has donated 30,000 facemasks, 90 automated handwashing stations and 30,000 hand sanitizers to 30 selected schools in the FCT.

It also provided 3,200 bed net to project beneficiaries, pregnant and nursing teachers in all the project schools during the 2021 World Malaria Day.

Power Forward, a youth development initiative launched in 2013 by the ExxonMobil Foundation, the NBA and PanAfricare, uses basketball to teach health literacy, including malaria prevention and personal hygiene, and life skills, such as leadership, respect and responsibility, to students in 30 secondary schools in the FCT.

Speaking during the 8th Annual Stakeholders Meeting of the Power Forward Project Forum, the country director, PanAfricare, Patrick Adah, said “Each public health event, the students are engaged, basket ball is to bring them together and we use that opportunity to create awareness on public heath interventions going on the country so that they can also be vanguard and contribute their quota.”

The annual event engages project partners and critical decision makers to communicate, inform and outline the project’s implementation strategy for the project year.

It also provides an opportunity to hear from these decision makers, acquire their feedback and outline next steps on project implementation strategies.

In her remarks, the director co-curricular, FCT Secondary Education Board, Fatima Gambo Babba, said “Power Forward project has provided over 60,000 facemasks and hand sanitizers to our schools, they have also provided 90 hand wash stations to our schools, indeed, no Non-Governmental Organization has done more than Power Forward in our schools, we say thank you Power Forward!”.

Those present at the event were the operations advisor, ExxonMobil, Abdullahi Ahmed; Matungulu Kita from the National Basketball Association (NBA), Dr Patrick Adah, Country Director- PanAfricare. The FCT-Secondary Education Board (SEB) was represented by the director, co-curricular, Hajiya Fatima Gambo Babba; and the 30 Project school Principals, and Project Coaches. The event also had Partners virtually.

Over two million online users have viewed and engaged with the project’s content from 2020 to date.