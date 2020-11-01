By ABAH ADAH, Abuja |

The Nigerian Power Supply Industry (NESI) has recorded another milestone as it attained an all-time national peak generation and transmission of 5,520.40MW Friday, 30th October, 2020 at 9.15pm.

A statement signed by the general manager, Public Affairs, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the new national peak was made possible by continued collaboration among players and the gradual increase in the overall capacity of the industry.

This surpasses the previous peak of 5.459MW announced by TCN 3 days ago to have been wheeled through the grid on 28th October, 2020 by 60.90MW.

TCN said with its current capacity of 8,100MW, it seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz. through the national grid.

The statement appealed for more cooperation among players in the power sector value chain for further improvement.