A high tension power line from Egbin hydro power station has collapsed throwing many parts of Lagos into darkness.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has also issued a safety alert to residents of Igando and Idimu Axis of Lagos to observe serious safety precautions due to the collapse of high tension poles that emanated from Eghin Hydro power station.

The line came in from Ikorodu across Ikeja and other areas.

Men Fire Service were mobilised to provide emergency response in case of fire outbreak.

LEADERSHIP learnt that power service agencies, especially, Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) and others were trying to isolate the 330 Line for safety reasons.

But the 330 line from Egbin Power Plant, Ikorodu which supplies electricity to Ikeja West eventually caused a pipeline explosion.

The electric cable collapse led to electric sparks within the area and the sparks got to the spilled content of PMS which resulted in fire and subsequent explosion.

The pipeline corridor have been known to have spillage often due to activities of vandals.

According to NEMA, fire was still iss raging but the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) security and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corpa (NSCDC) are on ground to avert any breakdown of law and order.

It was, however, learnt that the pipeline explosion does not pose any threat to the public.