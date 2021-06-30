The plan to discard the eligible consumer regulation by the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria has been described as scandalous, counterproductive and an action that portays the government as insincere in its ease of doing business.

The director-general of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi Kadiri, relayed the position in an interview with journalists on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the eligible customer regime, which was introduced in May, 2017, specifies the classes of end-use customers that will be able to directly purchase electricity from licensees other than the sole incumbent distribution licensees (the DisCos).

The MAN DG noted that the manufacturing sector is currently facing myriad of challenges that are very difficult to be surmounted, which are partly caused by global and environmental reasons.

Kadiri, therefore, urged the federal government to have a rethink of its numerous campaign promises of planning to lift Nigerians out of poverty, adding that the latest move was going to be counter-productive especially when there are industries that have invested far more than what the DisCos have contributed, to the economy.

“The total numbers of people working in DISCOs all-put-together are not up to the total numbers of the people working in KAMWIRE Industries.

“I shall be grossly disappointed if this later come true. God forbid that the information is true. It will also affect our long waiting plans for the AfCTA which will make us to be at a very disadvantaged angle if the cost of power supply is high, that means everything will be difficult.

“How sensible it is that you allow a group of people, whose investments all together are not up to investment of a single company in the manufacturing sector, to decide how they do their business?

“I hope this is not true because if it is, it must be reversed,” Kadiri stated.