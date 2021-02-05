National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) has turned out 91 trained and competent power sector engineers through its Graduate Skills Development Programme designed to build capacity for efficiency in the power sector.

Performing the graduation ceremony in Abuja through virtual presentation, the minister of State Power Goddy Jedy Agba said the institute is implementing President Muhammadu Buhari’s power sector reforms which includes developing local content engineers that are trained to become entrepreneurs to which employment opportunities are created for the Nigerian youths.

The minister noted that the power sector is the driver of growth and development in a sustained economy, stressing that Mr President is doing everything within his Powers to ensure the functionality of the sector.

He disclosed that the manpower development in the sector will not only boost generation, transmission and distribution value chain in the power network, but will guarantee safety and reduce electrical accidents that have ravaged the sector over time.

Also speaking at the event, was the Director General of National Power Training Institute of Nigeria NAPTIN Ahmed Bolaji Nagode who used the occasion to extol the capacity and functionality of the power training institute established to equip and develop competence in the management of power sector equipment and machines that require routine maintenance for uptimal performance, said the present administration is committed to building capacity and expanding the sector.

Nagode disclosed that the graduation ceremony was taking place in Abuja and the Kianji center simultaneously to adhere to the guidelines of covid 19 on social distancing.

According to him, the set of graduating students are drawn from 2019/2020 trainees of the power institute 9 months practical field experience and three months classroom session.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating students, the best overall performing student Mr Abiodun Destiny Akarutu thanked state governments and corporate organizations who sponsored the training