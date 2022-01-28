In an effort to improve electricity supply in Nigeria, the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu has inaugurated a Ministerial Power Sector Working Group (MPSWG), as a top management tool to coordinate, monitor and evaluate activities in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)

The minister, who chairs the group stated that the ministry and top institutional stakeholders meeting is to support one another, to achieve a common goal in the sector, which is to give Nigerians a stable and affordable power supply.

Members of MPSWG include the five directors from the Technical Departments of the ministry-Transmission Services, Distribution Services, Renewable and Rural Access, Energy Services and Investment Sector, and top institutional stakeholders, comprising all the Chief executive of the Agencies under the Ministry, with the secretariat headed by Dr. Mahmud Suleiman.

Speaking during the inauguration of the working group in Abuja,

Aliyu, said that his Administration in the Power Sector is working towards actualizing the mandate, to make sure everyone is up and doing, and work hard to solve problems of epileptic electricity supply.

He further stated that the Ministerial Working Group is expected to meet twice a month to strategize and discuss way forward on how to carry out the activities and programme of the Ministry, and relating to stakeholders and the public(s).

The Minister also charged the Ministerial Working Group to work assiduously in other to achieve reliable and stable electricity, more than any other country.

