The federal ministry of power, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and other top government agencies in the electricity supply industry yesterday intervened in the crisis rocking the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the intervention was led by minister of state for Power, Mr Goddy Judy-Agba, NERC chairman, Sanusi Garba, director general of the Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mr Alex Okoh, and other top government officials

Following the intervention, the AEDC workers called off the strike which they embarked on yesterday morning which plunged five states and the federal capital territory into darkness .

Confirming the development to LEADERSHIP, Comrade Godfrey Abah, FCT council chairman of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), said the strike was called off after reaching an agreement with management of the company that their demands will be met within 21 days.

The strike had interrupted power evacuation from injection substations to the AEDC franchise areas for distribution to electricity end users.

The franchise areas under AEDC including Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna States had been thrown into blackout as a result.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had said though it has available bulk power for delivery to the distribution load centres of the AEDC for offtake to its customers but was constrained by the shutdown of AEDC operations by its striking workers.

TCN general manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement yesterday said, “Power evacuation from injection substations across AEDC franchise area has been disrupted following a shutdown of the AEDC facilities by its in-house workers’ union.

“TCN regrets this disruption and assures Nigerians that normal bulk power delivery to AEDC will be restored as soon as the injection substations are opened for onward electricity supply to consumers.”

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP checks revealed that the AEDC workers are protesting non-payment of entitlements for over 20 months.

The members of staff of the company commenced the industrial action across their franchise areas on Monday.

A member of staff who spoke anonymously told our correspondent that the strike is to drive home demand for the payment of their 2020 bonus and other entitlements.

They are also demanding the remittance of pensions deducted by the company to their Pension Fund Administrators. They alleged that the remittances have not been made for the past 19 months.

The gates of the AEDC Gwarimpa Office, were sealed at 8:11am and a notice posted on the gate reads, “Pay the remaining: batches of 2020 bonus. Pension remittances (19 months). Third batch of bulk rent. Thrift deductions (17 months) and union check off dues (4 months. AEDC management pay us now!”