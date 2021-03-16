BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Senior staffs on Great Levels (GLs) 13-17 in the ministry of Power have been advised to upgrade in terms of their communication skills and pass what they have learnt while in service to their subordinates for continuity and effective service delivery that would guarantee attainment of the much desired improvement in power supply to Nigerians.

The director currently overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the ministry, Mr Emmanuel Otu, gave the charge yesterday while declaring open a 2-day workshop to run from March 16 to 17, organised by the directorate of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement on “The Role of Communication in the Success of Ministerial Mandate” for Officers on GLs 13-17 and senior some staffs of SERVICOM which is under the presidency.

“For the ministry to achieve it’s mission of being a key enabler of community and economic growth by facilitating delivery of functional, affordable and reliable power supply as well as the mission of expediting national development by providing policies, systems, and structure which ensures delivery of functional and cost effective power to Nigerians, there was need for good and effective communication.

“As senior officers, you owe the responsibility of improving your communication capacity and guide those of lower ranks under you on how best to handle official communications and meetings minute taking,” he said.

The first paper presentation at the workshop was minutes taking, and was done by Mrs Nneka Ole from SERVICOM, while the second present, done by same, was on “Ethics, Attitudes, and Effective Delivery.