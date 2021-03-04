BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The director overseeing the office of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Power, Mr Emmanuel Otu, has charged staff of the ministry not to relent in developing themselves in all ramifications so that they would continue to remain relevant in the world that is constantly changing.

He handed down the charge in his keynote address while declaring open a two-day workshop organised by the Department of Reform for officers on grade levels (GLs) 04-12 at the

Speaking on the three topics for the workshop which are: “Proper Method for Writing and Communicating Minutes of Meeting”; “Work Ethics in Civil Service”; and “Attitudinal Change for Effective Service Delivery,” Mr Otu urged the civil servants to always have the mindset that they can always iprove.

“One thing I used to tell myself is that the day I say to myself I have known everything is the day I will start going backwards, because new things are coming up on a daily basis,” he said, adding that those who do not aspire to catch up in life by updating themselves risk becoming stale and being overtaken by those behind them.

He urged them to endeavour to pick up the guidelines book for civil servants and read as it would help them carry out their assignments appropriately throughout their service years and beyond.

Mr Otu equally advised his audience to do all they can to improve in

the knowledge of modern technologies-computer, handset, ipad, etc. to enable them stay in touch in the face of the new normal virtual

reality occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as a mode of interaction

within the system.

“A lot of our activities used to be through physical interaction, but

part of the reform that is happening in the world now is that with

your handset, ipad and other electronic gadgets, you interact with

people afar even if they are in another part of the world as though

you people are together. It is on that note that I would like to

advise you to improve your computer literacy.

Let’s not think it is meant for a set of people,” he said, adding that

even the market woman who never went to school could use it well if

the will is there.