The director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Power, Mr Emmanuel Otu, has charged staff of the ministry not relent in developing themselves in all ramifications so that they would continue to remain relevant in the world that according to him is ever changing.

The Ag PS handed down the charge in his keynote address while declaring open a 2-day workshop organised by the Department of Reform for officers on great levels (GLs) 04-12 at the ministry’s headquarters Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking on the three topics for the workshop which are: (A) Proper Method for Writing and Communicating Minutes of Meeting; (B) Work Ethics in Civil Service; and (C) Attitudinal Change for Effective Service Delivery, Mr Otu urged the civil servants to always have the mindset they can always improve.

“One thing I use to tell myself is that the day I say to myself I have known everything is the day I will start going backwards, because new things are coming up on a daily basis,” he said, adding that those do not aspire to catch up in life by updating themselves risk becoming stale and being overtaken by those behind them.

He urged them to endeavour to pick up the guidelines book for civil servants and read as it would help them carry out their assignments appropriately throughout their service years and beyond.

Mr Otu equally advised his audience to do all they can to improve in the knowledge of modern technologies-computer, handset, ipad, etc. to enable them stay in touch in the face of the new normal virtual reality occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as a mode of interraction within the system.

“A lot of our activities used to be through physical interraction, but part of the reform that is happening in the world now is that with your handset, ipad and other electronic gadgets, you interact with people afar even if they are in another part of the world as though you people are together. It is on that note that I would like to advise you to improve your computer literacy.

Let’s not think it is meant for a set of people,” he said, adding that even the market woman who never went to school could use it well if the will is there.

Earlier, the Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Mr Nwachukwu Benard, said the workshop became necessary in view of the fact today minutes of meetings which is to be taken by officers of GLs 8 to 12 is “bastardized, even as many civil servants have thrown the ethics of the service such as the dressing code to the dogs.