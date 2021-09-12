TEXT: REVELATION 16: 1,15,19- 1

And I heard a great voice out of the temple saying to the seven angels, Go your ways, and pour out the vials of the wrath of God upon the earth.

– 15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.

– 19 And the great city was divided into three parts, and the cities of the nations fell: and great Babylon came in remembrance before God, to give unto her the cup of the wine of the fierceness of his wrath.

Job 42:1-10. God’s wrath was kindled against Job’s friends. He instructed them to take instruments of sacrifice to Job so that he can pray for them. Even though Job’s afflictions were still there, he obeyed and prayed for his friends. It was after this that God visited Job.

At the beginning, God asked Satan, Have you seen my servant Job? At the end, after passing through all the afflictions, God still saw Job as His servant. May affliction not take you away from God, through thick and thin, you will continue to be God’s children and servants. Amen.

B. The Precious Promises For Adverse Situations. James 5:13

There are promises in scriptures, and just reading them will give you solution. The promise of God will open the door wide before you. These promises assure you that God is with you and He will set you free from adverse situations.

Psalm 34:19. God will deliver you from all affliction. Even if you lost anything by yourself, since you have come back to the Lord, God will forgive your foolishness and restore to you all you have lost. Psalm 50:5. We are instructed to gather before the Lord. vs 15. When we call upon Him, He promised He will deliver us, and we shall glorify Him. ch 91:14-16. God will satisfy you with long life. Job lived long, and saw his children’s children, even till the fourth generation. James 5:13. Some people delay their singing for joy. Even in the dungeon, in the pit where we have been thrown, you will still sing when your trials are greatest, when the problems are still there, after personal prayers, and intercession from others, even before stanzas of different songs, God will hear and answer you (2 Chronicles 20:21-24). Begin To Sing, Stop Complaining. None of your enemies will escape. Acts 16:24-26. Paul and Silas were thrust into the inner prison despite not being accused of any wrong. They began to sing and suddenly, there was an earthquake, and the doors of the prison opened, with their bonds loosened. This is how you will all get your miracles suddenly, but you must ensure you sing all through your trials. Help and solution are on the way.

C. The Powerful Prayer Of His Appointed Servants. James 5:13-18

There are different kinds of prayers. God places premium on the prayers of His servants: the father in the family, the pastor in the local churches, or the leader over the general church.

James 5:13. PERSONAL PRAYER

This is what we do when we have problems. Psalm 66:18. We pray in faith and expect answers. vs 14. Pastoral Prayer

Elders, leaders and pastors in the church pray for solution to the problems of the members of the church. Genesis 20:7. Abraham prayed for Abimelech and his household to be healed, even though he had problems of his own. He had been waiting for the promised child for years, yet, he made time to pray for Abimelech as directed by God.

Some believers don’t go out to witness to sinners because of what they are going through, while some leaders are so overwhelmed with their own problems, that they cannot pray for others.

Remember that Job was not healed when he prayed for his friends. Immediately after his prayers, God turned the captivity of Job. As pastors, leaders, please, go ahead and pray for the people, God will hear and answer you.

3. vs 15. Powerful Prayer

This has a double edge: to heal and to save.

Mark 16:17-18

17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues;

18 They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.

4. James 5:16. PITIFUL PRAYER

When you see people going through difficulties, and they confess their faults to us, you as a child of God with His nature should pity and pray for them. vs 11. Identify with and not judge them. 1 Peter 3:8. God pities the sinners and long-sufferers. You should empathize, pity and pray for them. Psalm 103:12-13. Pity them as a father pities his children.

James 5:16b. PREVAILING PRAYER. 2 John 3:22

The effectual fervent prayer of the righteous avails much. Whatsoever you ask of Him you receive. James 5:17. PASSIONATE PRAYER. 1 Kings 17:1.

Elijah prayed earnestly that there will be no rain or dew for three and half years. God answered the prayer. He was not dozing or sleeping while praying, but he prayed passionately. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you lose on earth shall be loosened in heaven.

7. James 5:18. PERSEVERING PRAYER. 1 Kings 18:41-46

Elijah prayed perseveringly that there will be restoration of the rains which will signify an end to the famine. He prayed up to seven times, and did not give up until the rains came. You are not the brother or sister to give up, keep praying and your answers are with you.

Ezekiel 34:26

And I will make them and the places round about my hill a blessing; and I will cause the shower to come down in his season; there shall be showers of blessing.

There shall be showers of blessing in your life, family, business, etc. It’s a new day, a day of your sorrow and pain being rolled away. Pray to the Lord earnestly and fervently. Have faith in God.

Prayer:

May God help us to be persevering in faith and prayer.

May God bless and uphold our father in the Lord more and more.