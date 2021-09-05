It reads: “ Is any among you afflicted? let him pray. Is any merry? let him sing psalms. Is any sick among you? let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord:

And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the Lord shall raise him up; and if he have committed sins, they shall be forgiven him. Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much. Elias was a man subject to like passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months.

And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth brought forth her fruit.

Today these verses of the scripture talks to the: Believers, the sick and those who are suffering and it gives us the promises of God and assurance that as we call upon the name of the Lord, our prayers will be answered, and that as our Pastor calls on God on our behalf, He will hear and answer. He will wipe away your tears, take away your sorrows and all the challenges you have.

For every afflicted saints, these verses assures us that our problems will not last beyond the day we take hold of the horns of the altar, trusting God in prayers.

THE PATIENT PERSEVERANCE FOR THE AFFLICTED SAINT. James 5:7-12

When you have prayed concerning your challenges, it is important that you wait patiently for God. No allowance for forsaking or abandoning God and the church. You wait till you receive answers.

When you have problems that you do not know where they are coming from, it is so easy to grudge innocent people who do not know anything about the challenges. You will cease to grudge people from today on.

YOUR SOLUTION AND HELP COMES FROM ON HIGH.

You must also know that you are not the first person to go through a particular problem, many others have gone through such in the past and prevailed. Example is Job, despite all he went through, after a long period of time, he came out of them all. Job did not know that it was Satan that brought the afflictions, yet, he patiently bore all.

Job 1:20-22. After hearing all kinds of terrible news of losses, Job fell down and worshipped. Some believers will no more reverence, worship, or serve God when they have problems. Job saw that God who gave him all, was also the One who took all.

In the New Testament, we have greater grace than Job. We have the promises of God embedded in His word.

Job 2:9.

Then said his wife unto him, dost thou still retain thine integrity? curse God, and die. Before you condemn Job’s wife, remember that all their children were gone, every flock, houses and every property they had were gone. Even when Job said the Lord gives and takes, she did not say anything. Until some terrible boils descended on Job, and he was scratching his body that she opened her mouth, challenging her husband why he was still maintaining his integrity. vs 10. Job refused to curse God and die. He knew that the repercussion of such action will be perdition.

We should also note that after Job rebuked his wife, she did not give any other reply, neither did she pack out of the house or abandon her husband. She never said any other thing more. That statement was the last she ever made on her husband’s situation. She stayed with and took care of her husband till the end of the affliction. In case there is anything negative you have said at one time or the other in your lives, God has forgotten them today. He has forgiven you too. Job 5:6; 13:15-16; 23:8-12. At times when you go through difficult situations, it seems God is nowhere to be found. But God is always there and at the appropriate time, He will come to your aid. In the case of Job, he stayed on, trusting God, reading and taking heed to God’s word.

Job 36:15

He delivereth the poor in his affliction, and openeth their ears in oppression.

36:7-11,15. This is towards the end of the affliction of Job. He maintained his trust in God till the end. There is nothing that has a beginning that does not have an end. The pain, sickness, afflictions, sorrow, suffering have a beginning, they will surely have an end. And end is coming to all your problems and challenges. You should be getting ready to rejoice and celebrate.

Job’s friends did not help him in his afflictions. All they were saying made him to sometimes lose focus on God, but now, when they kept quiet, Job could hear the voice of God. When people talk and talk, they talk you out of your faith and confidence in God. It is more profitable for you that they hold their peace and leave you with God,