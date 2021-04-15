ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, has attributed recent power outages in the country to the breakdown of virtually all the nation’s power plants.

In a post on the Minister’s social media handles on Thursday, he regretted the development and its attendant discomfort, assuring Nigerians that everyone concerned was working assiduously to restore the national grid to its previous historical levels and even exceed.

Engr. Mamman wrote: “I sincerely regret the recent Power outages across the Nation and the difficulties it has brought with it, and wish to assure my Fellow Nigerians that everyone involved is working assiduously to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that.

“The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

“Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues.”