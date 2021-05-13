ADVERTISEMENT

Rotation of power is crucial for a country like Nigeria with a huge population and diverse ethnic groups that remain perpetually suspicious of each other. Unfortunately, we are yet to produce leadership at the top that is totally detribalised and committed to building a virile nation with all the components treated as equals. The past several years have seen Nigeria drift apart more than in any other part of our history. So many things had been put in place earlier to ensure national spread in appointments, amenities, education and infrastructure. Sadly, though, these principles have not been respected, especially in the last several years. The entire Federal Character principle has been abandoned while sectarianism, ethnicity and religious bigotry have been exalted to a place of prominence.

It is therefore crucial to rotate political power so as to give each federating unit a sense of belonging. Equity, Justice, and Fairness are sine qua non to peace and national unity. Nigeria is currently on the brinks of collapse with many groups feeling aggrieved, neglected and marginalized. Rotation of power will certainly go a long way in calming frayed nerves and restoring a semblance of nationhood.

With regards to the current unprecedented security challenges, government needs to engage and involve citizens at the grassroots to stem the tide and prevent Nigeria from becoming another Somalia. The level of perceived anarchy is terribly worrisome and frightening. We have become a nation at war with itself and we must tackle the situation with everything we have. This has indeed become an existential challenge for Nigeria. Failure to solve this problem would most probably destroy Nigeria.

– Prof. Nebo, a former Minister of Power, wrote from Abuja