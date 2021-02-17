Dr Umar Duhu is pioneer national vice chairman (North East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and currently North East representative of

the newly established Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal. In this interview with SUNDAY ISUWA, he speaks on zoning of

presidential ticket in APC to the South ahead of the 2023 general elections and other national issues

Some people including the former national chairman of your party,Comrade Adams Oshiomhole are complaining about the membership revalidation exercise. What do you have to say about this?

ADVERTISEMENT

The innovation to broaden the party must be accepted and appreciated by all. My former party chairman, His Excellency, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and some other leaders in the western part of the country did not condemn out rightly the position of the party to register new members but what they said was that already, by 2014, there was a process of

registering people into the party before we went to the convention to contest election but between 2014 and now, so many underlining factors has made it possible that every member should be involved in the membership drive. We cannot say for sure that the documents are available or can be updated. So this time around instead of saying you are going to update or ask more members to join the party using the previous register which is not even available because you

cannot find them in most of the states. So the best thing is to roll out a deliberate programme to re-register all members into the party.

This programme is not just about registering new members. Even the old

members are all going in for flesh registration. It is when you register afresh and provide more data, then we will bring it to the headquarters and it will be included in the data bank. If the register

of members in 2013 and 2014 were available, they should have been in

the national secretariat of the party. But I can tell you confidently that the register is not there and nobody else can tell you who and who is on the register. So, I think the process now being handled by

Mai Mala Buni who has been the national secretary of the party, and knows that these documents are not there. The best thing that can be done is to register more members into the party and I believe if they are true members of the party they should abide by the decision of the

party.

Some people say there is some kind of stability in the party since the governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni emerged as the interim chairman of the party. What is your response to this?

Mai Mala Buni is a vibrant leader and agile and he is one person that believes that this party should be given back to the people and Mr President the leader of the party has keyed into the decision of the caretaker extraordinary committee and the best way we can move forward is to ensure that we have a register of our members in APC and that will give us the opportunity to henceforth go for

direct primaries instead of indirect primaries where some people can buy the delegates and are declared winners at the primaries. This decision now is to

go for direct primaries where all the registered members of the party

will partake in the primary election process. If we raise 40 million

people into this party, that is to say, if 40 million people vote for the president of this country then APC will retain power for a very long time. Mai Mala Buni is one leader I always like to associate with

every day in my life because he is very simple, calm, and gentle and he is one person that listens very well and he is one gifted human being that has ideas. So, I think that he has done very well as

governor of Yobe State. When he was the national secretary of the party some processes were hijacked by the then national chairman but as it is today there is stability in the party because he works

closely to ensure that more members join the party and he has given the assurance that there will be fairness in the party.

In no distant time your party will go for a convention that will produce a national chairman. We have seen some former governors pushing to become the chairman of APC, what is your advice to the party concerning the selection of a new chairman?

You see, if the foundation is strong the upper structure will also be strong. But if the foundation is not strong and is not good enough to carry the structure, there will be a problem. With what is ongoing

now, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni is trying to put a foundation that will carry the supper structure.

All members will like to aspire to be

leaders of the party. I mean the national chairman, secretary, and all that. It must be somebody that people trust.

Somebody that will add on what Mai Mala Buni has done. I believe that Mai Mala Buni is definitely putting a structure so that anyone that takes over as

chairman will take the party to another level. Mai Mala Buni leadership has brought discipline to the party and when there is discipline, there is cohesion, love for one another and when there is

love for one another, there will always be agreement that only one leader can emerge in every contest. With what I see on ground now, the rancour will be less and the competition will be high and the best material will be chosen as national chairman.

In Adamawa, your home state we’ve heard that some women are also planning to contest for the governorship ticket in the 2023 general elections. We have seen some people leaving PDP for the APC, won’t this cause crisis in your party?

You see, like I rightly said earlier, election is an open contest. Everybody is free to aspire in whatever position. I think APC

in Adamawa State lost the election not because PDP was bigger than APC

but it was because of some internal crisis. Some members of our party

decided to cause the downfall of our party but today they have decided to

come back to take what belongs to them. Adamawa State is an APC state

and we do not want another political party to be in power beyond four

years. So, the coming of women in the 2023 contest is a very good development for our party in Adamawa State. Like I said it is going to be a free contest. We will ensure the process is free and

fair so that the right person emerges. Anyone that did not succeed will see reason why he has not won the election but the process will be free and fair.

Is it true that there was an agreement of power rotation during the

formation of APC?

The issue of power rotation is not a constitution matter. The only thing of concern is federal character where you cannot take the president and the vice president from the same zone. That one is recognised in the constitution but as far as I am concerned, and as the pioneer national vice chairman of the North East, there was never any time power shift was discussed. But if that happened when I was on the sideline and it has not been brought to the fore, I wouldn’t know. But as far as I’m concerned, naturally it is

good for the party to rotate its own power but the most important

thing is for the party to zone the ticket where it feels it can win the general election. That is the fundamental thing not power shifting from North to East or West. The most important thing is how to bring a candidate that is acceptable across Nigeria. If APC is going to zone

the president to the South anybody in the North that is so desirous can still contest. The constitution guarantees freedom of association and movement. So, I don’t think that should be a yardstick for anyone to ask APC to zone the slot for the presidency in 2023 to a particular

area. No, the most important thing is to allow for a free contest.

From the internal politics we can now speak to ourselves and agree to support a particular candidate that we feel is credible and can fly the flag of the party. Whoever that emerged as a candidate, is the candidate of the party and will be supported by all of us.

Some people have already shown interest in contesting the 2023

presidential election. Former governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu, South West; Yahaya Bello from North Central and we have also seen a lot of other people showing interest. What do you think your party should do to manage these interests?

We have also heard that former president Goodluck Jonathan may likely join your party. What is actually the calculation in your party?

I will start with your last question. Goodluck Jonathan is one leader

Nigerians should really appreciate because he posited that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. He conceded the election, it was the first time in Nigeria that a sitting president lost an election and congratulated the elected president.

So, I think that if former president Goodluck Jonathan comes into APC,

I think it is going to be one of the best news and additions to the APC members and leadership because he is one person that after leaving office has been engaged in several international engagements. He has done very well. So, I think the coming of Jonathan into APC will be a plus and if he so desires to contest, I think I will be one of the

people to endorse his contest. As a party, what we are doing is to ensure that more

members come into the party and when we have the list of our members

the next line of action is to go to the convention. After the convention, we will now start thinking of how and where we should get the best candidate to contest the election. Yahaya Bello declaring interest or any other person is the beauty of democracy. Many people are likely to

contest in as much as they have the credentials and feel they can convince Nigerians to vote for them. I think there is nothing stopping anybody from contesting. If Yusuf the son of the president now decides to contest election, he is free to contest and it is left for Nigerians to key in or reject him.

What is your advice to members of your party and Nigerians?

First and foremost, I would like Nigerians to appreciate that we have a party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). We have a leader who is disciplined, a leader that wants to reform this country, reform the

party and that leader is in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari and we

also have a chairman who doubles as governor of Yobe State that wants to ensure that the party goes to the common man.