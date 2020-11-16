By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

The Board of Directors of the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) has congratulated the management and staff of the organisation for winning the prestigious ONE Africa Award for 2020.

The One Africa Award recognises and honours Africa-driven and Africa-led advocacy efforts that have demonstrated success at community, national or regional levels. This year’s award, comes with a cash gift of US$100,000.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its chairman, Mr Chibuzo Ekwekwuo, and made available to LEADERSHIP Newspaper today, the Board of Directors of the PPDC, made up of prominent figures and experts in different fields, said it was gratified that the organisation has kept faith with its founding vision of increasing citizen participation in governance processes and working to ensure integrity in the conduct of affairs in the public and private sectors, adding that the award was a clear vindication of PPDC’s efforts.

According to him, “while the PPDC’s job is far from done and much work remains for us to achieve the organisation’s vision, there can be no doubt that over the years, working with partners in the public, private and civil society sectors, and with the support of donor agencies that share our vision, we have raised the profile of open contracting in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

“We have also contributed to bringing significant improvements into the normative framework and conduct of public procurements, particularly in this country, such that citizens are increasingly seeing tangible benefits.”

Mr Ekwekwuo said the board is very proud of the work of the management and staff of the organisation that resulted in its winning of the award and pledged the board’s continued support and leadership to enable PPDC realise its mission and vision.

The ONE Campaign, a global movement campaigning to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030, announced after a public vote that PPDC was this year’s winner of the award, which celebrates African efforts aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world’s blueprint for a better future.

The movement, which has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Belgium, South Africa, Nigeria, and Senegal, explained that the “award rewards and advances the exceptional work of organisations founded by Africans and based in Africa, dedicated to advancing development goals in Africa”, adding that the US$100,000 award is to “recognise innovative African initiatives to fight extreme poverty and incentivise more of such efforts.”