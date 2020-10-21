The Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), a non governmental organisation, has won the One Africa Prize Award of US$100,000.

The One Africa Award focuses on celebrating African efforts aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The award recognises African-driven and African-led advocacy efforts that have demonstrated success at the community, national or regional levels and it also rewards and advances the exceptional work of organisations founded by Africans based in Africa, who are dedicated to advancing development goals in Africa.

In a press statement, signed by PPDC Communications Lead, Mbanan Mku and made available to LEADERSHIP Newspaper today, the chief executive officer (CEO) of PPDC, Mrs Nkemdilim Ilo, expressed her gratitude to the people of One, for recognising the work that civil societies such as PPDC do.

“PPDC will utilise the received funds to increase the impact with citizens and the government to bring about transparency in governance. The organisation also plans to improve the open contracting implementation process currently in Nigeria and several other countries in Africa.

“PPDC is honoured to be the 2020 recipient of this prestigious award. We see it as a validation of over 16 years of work we have put in to ensure that citizens, especially the youth, women, digitally disadvantaged participate in governance and have access to timely and usable information to be able to hold their leaders accountable.”

Public and Private Development Centre is a non-governmental organisation created to increase citizens’ participation in governance processes in a way that improves the integrity of public and private sector processes.