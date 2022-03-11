Following the expiration of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between NISA Premier- the current managers of Garki Hospital, Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), over 900 medical and other health workers at the facility may be out of jobs.

The workers comprise 21 consultants, 113 medical doctors, 24 house officers, 159 nurses, 96 patient care attendants, pharmacists, medical record officers, laboratory scientists and other technicians.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the FCTA on March 1, 2022, gave the hospital management notice to quit and hand the facility to over them on April 1, 2022.

It would be recalled that the concession agreement for the PPP was signed between NISA Premier and the FCTA in 2007 which was to last for 15 years.

Findings from reliable sources at the hospital indicated that the management had written three letters to the FCTA appealing for a review of the agreement but it did not get any response until on March 1, 2022, when the Administration wrote a letter on its intention to take over the facility.

Reacting to this, the chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) FCT chapter, Dr Enema Amodu, called on the FCTA to rethink its decision for the sake of the workers and patients who are on long-term intensive care.

He said if the FCT will not consider it appropriate to renew the agreement, it should give the hospital management, at least, 12 months to plan and vacate the premises.

Amodu said, “Apart from the workers, there are patients that are on long-term intensive care that will require suitable arrangements so that they continue to receiving life-saving medications.

“There are several medical doctors, pharmacists, and nurses receiving postgraduate residency training and other house officers. They need time for them to complete their trainings or have an alternative for them to continue without disruption. One month is too short for all these to happen.

“Also, there are staff who are residing in quarters within the premises, giving them one month to vacate and secure accommodation, is not fair enough. Remember that the hospital has a lot of sensitive ICT equipment; how do you expect such equipment to be removed in a hurry and not be damaged?

“I am appealing that the FCT Administration will take a look at the chain of effect their decision will cause and consider renewing the concession agreement or give the hospital more time to vacate,” he said.

In his reaction, the senior special assistant on media and strategic communication to the FCT minister, Malam Abubakar Sani, called for calm, saying there was no crisis between the FCT Administration and the management of NISA Premier.

He said the relationship between the hospital management and the FCTA is like a tenant and his landlord which will be resolved amicably.