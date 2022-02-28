An advocacy group under the auspices of Abuja Grassroots Advocacy Projects (AGAP) has commended the management and staff of Garki General Hospital, Abuja, for their selfless services to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group also applauded the public-private partnership (PPP) model operated by the Hospital to meet the healthcare challenges of residents in the territory.

Comrade Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, chief advocate of the group, on Monday, in a press briefing explained that the PPP which the hospital operates has made it stand out amongst other hospitals in the FCT.

According to the watchdog group, it discovered that during the last nationwide doctors’ strike, it was only Garki Hospital that stood as a lifesaver to residents of the territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf said that from their observation, the PPP model at the Garki General Hospital over the years, has worked out perfectly and so many people have benefitted from improved healthcare services, mostly from the grassrootss, and as well access to health services has been pocket-friendly in the hospital.

“So, we are calling on the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello to checkmate and monitor prices of accessing health services in the hospitals, to ensure that everybody can access health services as it is found in Garki Hospital.

“From our investigation, we noticed that in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Garki Hospital is the only hospital having about 34,000 clients. They have been rated as one of the best in the country.

“We also want to commend the FCT minister for creating the enabling environment for health service facilities like the Hospital to thrive, urging him to ensure that the health of FCT residents is always giving the topmost priority by ensuring PPP in all the hospitals in the FCT,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT