Public Private Partnership (PPP) has been identified as a key model for developing and increasing investments in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

The chief executive officer of V-Hospitality, Abdulkarim Ahmed, disclosed this at the launch of a blueprint for profitability in hospitality recently.

Ahmed also noted that quality assurance and efficient management cannot be overemphasized when running a hospitality focused business, in order to return profits on investments in 2022.

The hotelier shared the working blueprint, which is targeted at asset managers, hoteliers, service businesses and other potential hospitality investors on how to navigate their path to profitability.

The blueprint comes by way of his consultancy service, V-Hospitality which is in the business of providing strategies for growth to both new and existing enterprises in the Nigerian hospitality market, delivering value to boutique hotels, restaurateurs, real estate investors, and, on occasion, state governments with idle assets.

Ahmed disclosed that his intention for releasing the blueprint, was to give counterparts in the industry and stakeholders in the public sector, a roadmap for getting past the challenges brought about by the covid-19 pandemic.

The blueprint also highlights tips on significantly improving service delivery to customers and growing hospitality-based business.

