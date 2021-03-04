ADVERTISEMENT

By Orjime Moses, Abuja

The prisoners rehabilitation and welfare action ( PRAWA), a non governmental organization has trained law enforcement agencies on security, human rights development.

Speaking at the training workshop which held at the NSCDC headquarters Abuja, the executive director of PRAWA, Dr Uju Agomoh said the objectives of the training is to create awareness on the nexus between security, human rights, business and development.

According to her, “The training discuss good practices in private security regulation.

“To build the capacities of officers to monitor and promote the respect for human rights good practices, drawing on the voluntary principles on security and human rights.

“It provide a platform to discuss sustainable strategies aimed at implementing good practices on security, human rights and business in Nigeria.

“Promote awareness on voluntary principles app and encourage it’s utilization,” she added.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi in his welcome address said the idea behind this workshop is to actualize the building capacity of the law enforcement agencies with a view to improving their operations through inclusiveness in participatory reforms base on international best practices and norms in compliance with human rights standard.

The Commandant General who was represented by the ACG Ibrahim Ningi stated that the training would expose and equip the participants with the skills of conducting a comprehensive human rights lead assessments in ensuring that human rights are respected.

“It is my hope that this training at the end will bring better reforms and equip with new ideas and skills for enhancing quality services and see human rights as a area of concern in your engagement,” Ningi added.