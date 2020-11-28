Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, charged religious bodies to embark on intercession for God to intervene in the myriads of challenges bedevilling Nigeria and the global economy.

Governor Okowa gave the charge at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Asaba, while playing host to the National Executive of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, Nigeria, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Governor Okowa said that a lot of support was needed from the Christian bodies in tackling the problems of insecurity, unemployment, poverty, corona virus pandemic and recession which, he said, needed prayers for God to reverse the ugly trend.

He frowned at the way population was outweighing economic growth in Nigeria and advocated for action that would significantly checkmate population explosion.

The governor blamed the growing rate of youth restiveness, unemployment and insecurity on poor parental guidance and urged religious organisations to help in the sensitisation of youths on the need to uphold good traits.

He noted that government’s efforts at job creation and employment of youths in the country has not yielded enough result owing to the sharp increase in birth rate.

“There is no doubt that a lot has to be done in order to improve the standard of living of our people. Unfortunately, unemployment is increasing by the day and even those who are employed, a large percentage of them are under-employed because the resources they earn is not to keep their families going” the governor added.

According to him, the present economic downturn in the country was due to the second wave of COVID-19 which has negatively impacted on global economy, adding that there was need for everybody to obey all protocols that would curtail the spread of the virus.

“I also believe that as we discuss issues around COVID-19, we should pray for our nation, Nigeria. We believe that spiritual impact on our nation is actually required to take us out of where we are and the more we begin to know our God and rely on Him, the more our people get to realise that we must be our brothers’ keepers as God has instructed us to love our neighbours as ourselves

“The youths of Nigeria are getting very restive because they cannot get gainful employment as we do not have enough industries and the private is not yet strong enough to absorb them,” he said.

While welcoming the National Executive of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, Nigeria, to Asaba, the governor said that he was happy with the theme of their convention and enjoined them to use it to find lasting solutions to all the problems facing Nigeria as a nation.

“I want to welcome you to Delta State and I am glad that you have chosen Delta State as a venue for your 41st annual convention. We are always very happy to host Christian leaders in the state,” the governor stated.

Earlier, the Supreme Knight, Order of the Knight of Saint Mulumba, Nigeria, Sir Diamond Ovueraye said that they were in the state for the 41st annual convention of the Order with the theme ‘The Church and the Challenges of COVID-19 Pandemic, Peace and Security- Panacea for Sustainable Development’.

Sir Ovueraye said that the five-day programme would enable them to deliberate on issues of poverty, insecurity, unemployment and senseless killing of innocent citizens where intensive prayers would be offered to God to heal the wounds in the country, pointing out that Nigerians should look up to God for answers to their problems.

He commended the South-South governor’s forum for their stand on major issues bordering on the nation while urging Governor Okowa not to relent in his transformation of the state through quality road network, human capital and infrastructural development.