There was pandemonium at the premises of Edo State Specialist Hospital, Benin City on Thursday as the remains of a 27-year- old pregnant woman identified as Faith Aigbe was found locked in an SUV belonging to a traditional ruler, the Enogie of Uroho, Iguodala Ogieriakhi.

The corpse was alleged to have been brought by the suspect who abandoned her and fled the scene when he discovered that the woman was dead. The scene drew a crowd at the health facility, forcing sympathizers to break the windscreen of the car to take a glance at the dead pregnant woman.

According to the suspect who reported himself to the police, the woman died trying to abort an eight-month old pregnancy.

“Faith was a woman l proposed to marry. She lived with me in my palace. But I have been having issues with some of her family members who did not want me to marry her.

“Faith was eight months pregnant for me, but some of her family members who did not want me to marry her encouraged her to commit abortion,” he said.

Calls and messages sent to the police spokesman, SP Bello Kantongs, were not answered at the time of filing this report.