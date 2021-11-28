Three persons including a pregnant woman said to be a nurse, her lover, as well as their friend have been found dead in their apartment at Aratusi quarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The two lovers identified as Ojo Akinro, Mary Igwe and their friend Lamidi Sheriff were suspected to have been killed on Thursday following the discovery of their bodies in the toilet of their apartment.

With the deceased lady who was a nurse said to be pregnant before she was murdered in cold blood, sources in the area said the victims may have drawn the ire of their killers who they suspected to be ‘Yahoo boys’ following what they described as bad business among them.

The friends of the lovers became apprehensive when all the calls made to their phones were not returned after which they went to the house where they found the bodies after breaking into access to their apartment.

Following the discovery of the gory scene, the friends raised the alarm which attracted other neighbours who immediately alerted the police of the incident.

According to one of the neighbours who craved anonymity, “This is a case of murder, the victims must have been silenced over a failed deal. You know all these young boys and girls are into so many shady deals.

“It was unbelievable when their corpses were brought out by the police and taken to the mortuary. The lovers live together, many people even believed they are a young couple.

“Their killers came through the back door, murdered them and decided to lock up their bodies inside the toilet to decompose. The back door was met opened. Their laptops, telephones and other gadgets were still intact inside their flat when some of their friends broke down the front door to enable them to enter their flat.

“We suspect that they were killed by yahoo boys and that means they must have swindled them and they decided to silence them.’’

However, another source hinted that the killers came through the back door then escaped through the front door and took away the key.

The source noted that if not for their friends that were worried about their whereabouts and came looking for them, their corpses would have decomposed inside the toilet.’’

Their neighbours appealed to the security operatives to unravel those behind the dastardly act and bring them to book.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the death of the three persons including the two lovers.

Odunlami added that it was a case of murder and that police detectives have commenced investigation to unmask those behind the dastardly act.