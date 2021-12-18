Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss the escalating crisis around the coronavirus pandemic.

With nine games postponed over the past week, including five already from this weekend’s 10-match fixture list, clubs want the chance to discuss the options.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank led calls for all matches to be called off until 26 December to enable a reset.

Some feel the break should be longer – but others such as Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp do not believe it should happen.

The Premier League said on Thursday it intends to carry on playing matches as long as it is safe to do so.

According to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: “The regulators will make the decision over whether a game is played or not but we all need to understand the reasons behind it.

“We are going to have to find a way. We knew when we started the season this [Covid problems] could be a possibility and I am sure there was a Plan A, B and C. We need clarity.”

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: “We all want the same thing and want the game to continue. I don’t have any concerns but I do have trust in the Premier League and the people who make the decisions.