A statistic ranked high on Reddit Soccer in the days building up to match day 11 of the Premier League campaign. Making painful reading for Arsenal fans, it detailed how the Gunners have now made their worst start to a Premier League campaign. This wasn’t how Mikel Arteta’s reign was supposed to go.

The former midfielder came in at the turn of the year with a reputation as one of the brightest up-and-coming managers around. Up to this point an assistant to Pep Guardiola, Manchester City were disappointed to see him walk out the door, especially to a rival. His first few months at the Emirates could be considered a success.

As well as securing Europa League football for the following season, Arteta led Arsenal to their 14th FA Cup triumph, beating his old side City along the way before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace in the final against Chelsea. Then, the future looked bright. Now, it’s duller, much like Arsenal’s displays in the league this season. Far from being a slick modern outfit, Arteta’s Arsenal has bordered on evoking the era of ‘boring, boring Arsenal’.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have averaged one goal per game in their ten league contests this season, with the previously red-hot Aubameyang only scoring twice. Arteta must find a way reinvigorate the Gabonese forward, and one way of doing this is making sure the supply line is sharper.

There is no time to waste. The pressure is mounting, and reports are beginning to surface that the Arsenal board have sounded out managerial replacements.

Advertisements

This weekend appears crucial to the Arteta era at Arsenal. They face their bitter North London rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jose Mourinho has guided a team with a formidable attack to the top of the table and helped Harry Kane become an even more significant threat up top. The England international forward has been arguably the player of the season in the Premier League this season. We expect him to score goals – and he’s done that with seven so far – but the playmaking side of Kane’s game has come to prominence in this campaign.

Pundits have drooled over how Kane drags defenders out of position to make space for his attacking teammates, which he does better than anyone in the division. His passing is immaculate, and we have seen more of it this season, Kane regularly dropping deep to receive the ball before setting up the likes of Heung-Min Son. This link has been a regular feature of the campaign, and it’s a big reason why Kane is the leading assist-provider with nine. Spurs are the clear favourites for this fixture, as the odds of bookmakers like Bet365 – who price Spurs at 1.95 to win – show.

There are many other intriguing matches taking place over the Premier League weekend. Liverpool, who play host to Wolves, will be hoping to steal the top spot from Spurs in the next few days, but both Chelsea and Leicester could also end the weekend at the summit. For a selection of the betting previews of these matches, along with the best odds available for your bets, visit Wincomparator. They offer football odds comparisons on a 24/7 basis. It is a must-have for the Premier League weekend.