Robust information security, infrastructure and systems have propelled Premium Pension Limited (PPL) to two International Standard Organisation’s (ISO) recertification.

To this end, the firm becomes the first Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in Nigeria to receive such certification.

The two ISO recertifications are; Information Security Management System (ISMS) ISO 27001:2013 and Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001:2015.

After receiving the ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certification under the auspices of British Standard Institute (BSI) in the year 2015, the PFA, in the year 2018, was certified with another ISO Certification in the category of Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001.

A recertification audit was successfully conducted in 2018 and a second recertification audit was also conducted in August 2021 by BSI.

Commenting on this development, the chairman, PPL, Mr. Ibrahim Babayo said the achievement of recertification is a visible proof of the company’s commitment to meeting internationally-accepted data security standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that, “Premium Pension is the first among PFAs to achieve this feat which has been attained through hard work and dedication of our board, management and staff who are seasoned professionals in the pension industry.”

On his part, the managing director/CEO, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami said, the sustained certifications is an indication that PPL takes Information Security a priority, reassuring stakeholders that the PFA deploys robust infrastructure and systems towards achieving its vision of creating value for all stakeholders.