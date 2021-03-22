BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

Premium Pension Limited in partnership with a non-governmental organisation (NGO)-Charity to Cheer Foundation, sponsored a free eye cataract surgery to 75 aged and indigent persons in Zaria, Kaduna state.

This, the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) said, was part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects across the country.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, the head of business development, North, Premium Pension, Mr Ismail Abdulsalam, said the support was its CSR intervention, aimed at touching the lives of people while applauding the healthcare providers and other frontline professionals in their ongoing efforts to make available medical care to those inflicted with the cataract disease, even as he thanked he Charity to Cheer Foundation for the laudable initiative aimed at assisting the less privileged in the society.

Commenting on the free cataract surgery, the managing director/CEO, Premium Pension, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami said, “CSR is an integral part of the company’s corporate governance architecture for which we have won international awards. As a responsible corporate entity, Premium Pension Limited cannot stand aloof when the opportunity to help people in need and contribute to the development of the society arises.”

In his, address, the leader of the medical team and consultant ophthalmologist from College of Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Dr Faruk Garba described the project as rewarding, as a day after the surgery, individuals can have restoration of vision evidenced by what was experienced during the clinic.

Dr Faruk, therefore advised individuals with cataract to always seek help from eye care professionals. He commended the effort of Premium Pension Limited for sponsoring the free surgery, which strongly impacted on many elderly people especially those with financial challenge and are unable to get treatment.

While delivering her remarks at the occasion, the president of the Foundation, Dr Maryam Shehu Mohammed commended the support of Premium Pension Limited to the free cataract surgery.