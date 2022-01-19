Premium Pension Limited (PPL) has approved the reappointment of Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami as the managing director/chief executive officer for another 4years term effective from 2nd January, 2022.

Mairami was first appointed in January 2018 for a term of four years even as the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has also approved his reappointment.

During his first tenure in office, the company was said to have recorded a number of achievements, some of which are; atttaiment of Assets under Mangement (AuM) of over N880 billion, number of clients increased to over 750,000, deployment of a multi-channel mobile application that is reputed to be one of the best in the industry and 2 ISO certifications, among others.

Mairami is a seasoned banker, who began his career with the then Habib Nigeria Bank Limited as a trainee officer. He later joined the then Intercity Bank Plc in 1999 where he served as an executive assistant to the managing director.

He acquired inestimable robust experience having traversed and headed major strategic core banking operations which comprised corporate planning; corporate promotions; credit administration; training, among other aspects of banking, covering credit management, relationship and branch management as well as branch coordination.

Following the banking reforms of 2004, which led to the merger of Intercity Bank with 8 other banks to form Unity Bank, Mairami was appointed as the bank’s pioneer head of human capital management.

rilly retired from the bank to join the then Legacy Pension Limited as an executive director in 2011.

Commenting on the new development, Mairami said: “we will stay close to our customers and do everything possible to serve them properly; our customers will be at the beginning, the middle and end of our strategy.”

In the course of his illustrious banking and pension industry career spanning three decades, he attended several prestigious local and international training programmes in reputable institutions across the world.

The re-appointment of Mr. Umar Mairami is in tandem with the strategic focus of Premium Pension Limited to become the foremost Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the country.