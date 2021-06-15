Premium Pension Limited(PPL) in partnership with a non-governmental organisation(NGO)-Charity To Cheer Foundation, sponsored free eye cataract surgery to 200 aged and indigent persons at Gambo Sawaba Hospital in Zaria, Kaduna State.

These surgeries were done in 2 batches namely; on 6th of March and 6th of June 2021.

In his remarks at the ceremony on 6th June, to celebrate the success of the surgeries, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli expressed his delight and immense gratitude to Premium Pension Limited for sponsoring the free eye cataract surgery.

He further acknowledged the effort of the chief executive officer, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami on the commitment, dedication and support he extended to Charity To Cheer Foundation in achieving this laudable initiative aimed at reducing hardship to the less privileged in the society.

He called on companies, philanthropist, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for continued support by complimenting the effort of government at all levels, thus, improving the lives of people in the areas of health, education and security.

Delivering his goodwill message at the event, managing director/CEO of Premium Pension Limited, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, said the sponsorship is in alignment with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) interventions, aimed at touching the lives of people at locations nationwide.

“Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is an integral part of the Company’s corporate governance architecture for which we have won awards and it is a deliberate policy of the Company, as a responsible corporate entity, to help people in need and contribute to the development of the society,” he pointed out.

Mairami described the occasion as a memorable day not only in the journey of the company in partnership with Charity To Cheer Foundation but to good things that happened to Zazzau emirate as a whole.

The president of Charity To Cheer Foundation, Dr. Maryam Shehu Mohammed, commended the support, adding that, “the beneficiaries were mostly senior citizens, who could not afford the cost of the surgery at a health facility. Dr. Maryam added that, the foundation is still seeking more support and collaborations from other key stakeholders to up-scale the programme.”