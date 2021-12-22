Premium Pension Limited(PPL) has won the 2021 annual Inter Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs) games.

The games organised by Abuja-based Turf Arena Sport Centre, took place recently at River Plate Park in Abuja.

The event, which is aimed at fostering cordial relationship and building friendly network amongst the Pension Fund Administrators in a conducive atmosphere, commenced on Thursday 9 December and rounded up with a grand finale on Saturday 11 December 2021.

The teams featured in the various sporting activities comprising 7- aside Football, table tennis, Chess, scrabble and Team bonding.

The three days sporting event was keenly contested by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and 5 PFAs which include; Premium Pension Limited, TrustFund Pensions Limited, APT Pension Fund Managers Limited, Nigerian University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO) and IEI Anchor Pension Managers Limited.

Premium Pension Limited football team emerged the overall winner in the five events with 90 points even as they were also the winner of the star event- the 7-a-side football competition by defeating TrustFund Pensions Limited’s team 1-0 in the final.

During the preliminary matches, Premium Pension Limited team scored 1-0 against APT Pension Fund Managers Limited, defeated Nigerian University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO) team 4-0 and drew 0-0 with IEI Anchor Pension Managers Limited’s team.

In his remark at the closing ceremony, the managing director/CEO, Premium Pension Limited, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, congratulated the PFAs that participated in the competitions for the exhibition of spirit of sportsmanship throughout the fiesta.

He further implored all to live healthy while being careful of the Covid-19 pandemic. He, especially, congratulated PPL for being the overall winner in the star event of 7- aside football competition.

The executive director, Operations and Services Mr. Sadi Abdu and head of Strategy Department, Mr. Yusuf Ismail both of Premium Pension Limited joined him at the closing ceremony.

Commenting on the three days tournament, the head coach of PPL football team, Mr. Silas Anji, said, the purpose of participation in the annual sporting event is sharpening of skills, improving stamina and mental ability of the participating PFA teams to justify the saying that, “all work and no play make Jack a dull boy.”

While the team conceded no goal, Mr. Adekunle Makanjuola of PPL team was the highest goal scorer in the football competition while Mr. Musa Mohammed Makarfi also from PPL team was the Most Valuable Player of the competition.