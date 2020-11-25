BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

Premium Pension Limited(PPL) is already discussing with Bauchi State government in a bid to persuade the state to join the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) in the country.

To this end, the management of the Pension Fund Administrators(PFA) paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed at the government house recently. The courtesy call was aimed at seeking partnership with the state government for proper pension management.

In his speech, the governor stated that, he was highly delighted to receive the Premium Pension delegation on behalf of the government and good people of Bauchi State on a very important and auspicious visit, describing the visit, as a turning point in terms of pension management and human capital development in the state.

The governor expressed the readiness of his administration to key into the contributory pension scheme as a sure way of safeguarding the welfare of workers and pensioners. On this, he affirmed his confidence with Premium Pension to do the good work as it is the beginning of wisdom to go by the national programme.

Furthermore, the governor, assured that, the mutual partnership between the two bodies will enable his administration free resources from mismanagement for the provision of required social services.

In his own remarks, the chairman, Premium Pension, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, assured the governor that Premium Pension has the requisite expertise particularly in addressing all challenges associated with pension administration in the state, while commending Bauchi State government on the unparalleled success recorded in the infrastructural development across the state.

While speaking during the visit, the chief executive officer of the PFA, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, expressed his appreciation to the governor for the warm reception. He presented a proposal to Bauchi State government for the management of the state’s employees Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA). He stated that, it is in line with the objectives and provisions of Pension Reform Act(PRA) 2014 as well as Bauchi State Pension Law (when enacted).

He reiterated that investment in its people and technology as evidenced in its performance gives Premium Pension an edge over other players in the industry. The CEO seized the opportunity to reiterate the milestones achieved of the company, in the pension industry, and other initiatives deployed to ensure that PPL is positioned as a top tier PFA creating value