Preparations have reached an advanced stage for this Saturday’s ward congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State .

LEADERSHIP gathered that the party’s stakeholders in the state had held meetings on how to ensure a hitch- free exercise that will launch the party back to winning tracks.

The PDP had ruled Kwara for almost 16 years before it lost out to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2019 general election.

To ensure unity and cohesion amongst various interest groups within the party, the leadership of the party had constituted a reconciliation committee chaired by a former acting national chairman of the party, Alh Abubakar Kawu Baraje.

Speaking on the preparations for the ward congresses, a state chairmanship aspirant of the PDP, Alh Olanrewaju Okanlawon, urged party members to shun divisive tendencies that could mar the chances of the party in winning the 2023 elections.

Okanlawon who noted that the PDP is blessed with responsible and highly influential leader and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, counseled party members against scuttling the chances of the party because of the scramble for party’s offices and positions.

The chairmanship aspirant implored members and elders of the party to continue to have faith in the party’s leadership structure and guide against infiltration by the opposition.

He commended the leadership of the party at both the national and state levels on the ongoing electronic party membership registration.