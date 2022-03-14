Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has warned Nigerian governors to distance themselves from the presidential race because they have caused Nigerians much pain through poor governance and criminal acts.

Rather than eyeing the presidency, the group asked the governors, especially those not going for second term to start preparing their load for the prisons over the misuse of local government funds.

The warning came from the national president of OYC, Igboayaka Igboayaka, in a statement he issued yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Igboayaka frowned at what he described as the over ambitious political mentality of governors in Nigeria since 1999 even as he maintained that they were failures.

He reacted to allegations that some of the governors were planning to make a formal declaration on their preferred candidates for the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (APC).

He said the alleged conspiracy to merge APC and PDP presidential candidates was an effort in futility saying, “Nigeria Governors Forum’s conspiracy to merge APC and PDP presidential candidates is effort in futility. The corruption tendency and tyrannic approaches of the States Governors over local government elections, mismanaging and diversion of local government councils’ funds are definitions of incompetent and mediocrity characterised by criminal attitude and such a class of political gangsters in Nigeria can not be trusted with Nigerian treasury in the office of the president”.

He described the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) as the cabal responsible for the penurious state of Nigerians particularly in the rural areas, saying “It is the failure and criminality of Nigerian Governors Forum, inability to conduct elections to produce democratic elected chairmen and councillors as at when due that resulted in the high level of criminality in our localities, ranging from kidnapping, insurgency, bandits and armed-robberies.”

Igboayaka warned the governors to prepare to give account of local government funds or risk jail terms, saying “Nigerian Governors’ Forum should be ready to account for the LGA funds entrusted in their hands or should be ready to go to jail, because this criminality among them will not be swept under the carpet but will be enforced in the Court of competent jurisdictions as they hand over in 2023”.

