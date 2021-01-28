Bill Gates has warned Nigeria and other parts of the world to prepare for the next global pandemic that may hit the world by investing more in the primary healthcare.

The American Billionaire told reporters that more people die in Nigeria from primary healthcare deficit every year than the total number of deaths in Africa from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I mean, the deaths from the deficits and primary health care are dramatically higher every year than the total deaths going on in Africa from this pandemic, and so I hope it causes everyone in society to look at these health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There should be close to 100% coverage of all the vaccines and you need to have those very functional primary health care systems because the number of lives you can save is absolutely huge,” he said.

Bill and Melinda Gates yesterday released their customary annual letter to talk about successes, challenges, and the state of the world in the new year.

For 2021, Gates said the COVID-19 pandemic might not be the world’s last pandemic, emphasizing that governments around the world need to start investing tens of billions of dollars in healthcare to stop the next pandemic.

“The unfortunate reality is that COVID‐19 might not be the last pandemic. We don’t know when the next one will strike, or whether it will be a flu, a coronavirus, or some new disease we’ve never seen before,” Gates said.

“But what we do know is that we can’t afford to be caught flat‐footed again.

next pandemic will always be hanging over our heads—unless the world takes steps to prevent it,” he added.