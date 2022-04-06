Presco Plc has announced successful issuance of N34.5 billion Series one seven-year Fixed Rate Bonds under its N50 billion Bond Issuance Programme.

Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday, in Benin, Edo State, the managing director of Presco, Mr Felix Nwabuko commended institutional investor community for supporting the transaction.

According to the company, the Bond issue was 247 per cent subscribed and priced at a coupon rate of 12.85 per cent. This is Presco’s debut bond issuance in the Nigerian debt capital markets and the Bond Issue attracted participation from a wide range of investors including pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies, banks and high net worth individuals.

“Presco sought out to raise N30 billion but the order book closed at N74 billion, so the Company elected to issue an additional 15 per cent to investors thus raising a total of N34.5 billion.”

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited acted as Lead Issuing House to the Bond Issue, while CardinalStone Partners Limited and Quantum Zenith Capital and Investments Limited acted as Joint Issuing Houses to the Bond Issue.

Explaining further, Nwabuko said, “We are pleased by the success of our debut Bond Issue and grateful to our institutional investor community for supporting the transaction. This is a landmark transaction for Presco and it has broadened our sources of long-term funding.

“The success of this transaction evidences the resilience of our business, its strong cash generation and a long-term future with enormous potential for sustainable growth, in a pivotal sector for the country’s agri-food promotion strategy, made possible by our market-leading position in Nigeria, Africa’s largest market for palm oil products. This is supported by our A+ rating by Agusto & Co and A- rating from GCR.”

Also speaking at the event, chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Capital, Funso Akere, said, “Stanbic IBTC Capital, CardinalStone Partners and Quantum Zenith Capital are delighted to have advised Presco on its debut issuance in the Nigerian debt capital markets. We thank the institutional investor community for supporting the Issue, as its success should encourage other similar companies to access the domestic debt capital markets for their strategic funding needs.

“Stanbic IBTC Capital is especially delighted to have worked on this landmark issuance, having handled Presco’s initial public offering and listing on Nigerian Exchange Limited two decades ago.”

managing director/chief executive officer, Quantum Zenith Capital, Kennedy Ichibor commended Presco for creating conducive atmosphere for the transaction and for keeping the company on the path of growth over the years.

Meanwhile, the Bonds will be listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ Securities Exchange.