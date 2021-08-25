The presidency has said that Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has few political principles from the fact that he has changed political party five times during his “undistinguished” career.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement said every time he feels the wind may be blowing in a certain direction, Ortom follows it.

Unfortunately for the good citizens of Benue State, Shehu noted, the most dangerous direction he blows today is that of sectarianism and ethnicity.

In an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes, he added that Ortom takes the cheapest and lowest route possible by playing on ethnic themes – and in doing so knowingly causes deaths of innocent Nigerians by inciting farmers against herders, and Christians against Muslims.

The presidential spokesman specifically stated that Ortom stirs up hatred by targeting one single ethnic group in Nigeria – using language reminiscent of the Rwandan genocide.

“As was the case in Rwanda where the then Hutu leaders of the country incited their countrymen against each other, claiming there was a “secret Tutsi agenda” over the Hutu, Ortom claims there is a “secret Fulanization agenda” over other ethnic groups in his state and in Nigeria.

“This is a copy of the language of Hutu Power – which falsely, and intentionally, accused the Rwandan Tutsi of plans to dominate the country.

“This wicked talk is aimed at giving cover to his so-called “policy” on the Ranches Establishment Law – which in reality is purely an act of denial of the law – intended to withhold rights and freedoms from one ethnic group alone, whilst inciting race hatred against them amongst all others.

“These are not the actions of a man who should be trusted with running public services or holding public office.

“For the governor of a major state in Nigeria to be politically driven by ethnic hatred is a stain on our country.

“The good, and fair-minded people of Benue State deserve more than this, and we look forward to the next elections when they have an opportunity to restore its greatness,” he added.