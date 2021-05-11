ADVERTISEMENT

BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH

The presidency yesterday confirmed an attempt to burgle the residence of the chief of staff to the president, Ibrahim Gambari .

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement was reacting to reports that armed men suspected to be robbers invaded the residences of two senior aides to President Muhammadu Buhari inside the precinct of the presidential villa.

According to reports by People’s Gazette, the incident on May 9 prompted Ibrahim Gambari and Abubakar Maikano, the chief of staff and admin officer, respectively, to abandon their residences.

However, Shehu said the attempt to burgle the residence of Gambari was unsuccessful.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident,” he added.