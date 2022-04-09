The Presidency has debunked the rumour going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on another vacation to London in the United Kingdom.

Online news space was sparked on Saturday by the news of yet another trip to London by President Buhari, just a month after he visited the country for a two-week medical session.

But in a Tweet on Saturday, the Personal Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, debunked the spreading rumour, saying that President Buhari was in Abuja and not planning any trip to London.

“The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is FAKE. The President is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London,” Ahmad wrote.