The presidency has faulted the latest article on Nigeria in Foreign Affairs magazine titled ‘The Giant of Africa is Failing’ saying its unfair both to a magazine with such an esteemed pedigree and to its readers.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Thursday, said Ambassador Campbell has been predicting the collapse of Nigeria for several years.

According to him, Campbell is entitled to his opinions, even where events consistently prove him wrong.

Shehu said, “but facts should not be bent to support distorted opinions.

“Let me give you one example. The authors write: ‘At an April meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Buhari reportedly requested that the headquarters of the U.S. Africa Command be moved from Germany to Nigeria so that it would be closer to the fight against jihadi groups in the country’s north.’

“President Buhari did not request that AFRICOM move to Nigeria. The transcript of the call with Secretary Blinken is available on the State Department’s own website.

“It’s not just a question of the invented addition of ‘to Nigeria’ with regard to AFRICOM. It sums up a piece that attempts – subtly but revealingly – to shift facts to suit an argument.

“Nigeria faces multiple challenges, not least of which is the dissemination of fake news and prejudiced opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is something we have come to expect from partisan blogs and politically motivated lobbies. It is still a surprise, and a disappointment, to see them joined by Foreign Affairs.

“Recall that the magazine has said Nigeria is in big trouble. If a state’s first obligation to those it governs is to provide for their security and maintain a monopoly on the use of violence, then Nigeria has failed, even if some other aspects of the state still function. Criminals, separatists, and Islamist insurgents increasingly threaten the government’s grip on power, as do rampant corruption, economic malaise, and rising poverty,” Shehu stated.