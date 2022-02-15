The Arewa Vanguard has called on Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, to join the presidential race in order to bail the country from the shackles of poverty, starvation and hunger.

The Northern group issued a two-weeks ultimatum to Okowa to declare his intention to contest for the presidential seat.

Addressing a press conference in Kano, national coordinator of the group, Alhaji Awwal Abubakar declared that in the event Okowa declined to accept their plea, they would not hesitate to stage peaceful protest until he declares.

Describing the Delta State governor as one of the few detribalised Nigerians, who has demonstrated genuine leadership and has appointed almost all the major tribes in Nigeria in his government, Abubakar insisted Okowa remained the only option to heal the country’s wound.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Okowa is a bridge builder; he has the capability to deliver. He will provide adequate security to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians. He is a proven technocrat. One good thing is that Okowa does not discriminate between indigene and non-indigene.

“Today, Delta State is one of the fastest growing state in the entire West Africa sub-region in terms of human capital-Okowa is the best among all, he has empowered Deltans through YaGEP, STEP and many other empowerment programmes across the state.

“On infrastructural development, Okowa is the best, when you go to Delta State you will see for yourself the massive infrastructural development all over the state and many more ongoing projects.

Abubakar further declared that, “last but not the least, we once again appeal to the governor to declare his intention now for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria within two weeks, we will mobilise our members across the country for a peaceful protest to storm Delta State government House until he declares his intention,” Abubakar declared.

ADVERTISEMENT