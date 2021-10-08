Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has said President Muhammadu Buhari has assured him that the federal government has no intention to declare a state of emergency in the state.

Obiano, who spoke yesterday with journalists in Awka, on arrival from Abuja, where he met with Buhari in the presidential villa, Abuja, said Buhari disassociated himself and his administration from the statement credited to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to the effect that the federal government might declare a state of emergency in Anambra if the security challenges being experienced in the state does not improve before the governorship election fixed for November 6.

The governor who said Buhari welcomed him very warmly during the visit assured him that his administration was committed to ensuring that the election was held in a secured atmosphere, and, the “election credible, free, and, fair.”

Obiano said, “I reported the statement credited to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami to him (Buhari). The minister had threatened that the federal government would impose a state of emergency on Anambra State over security challenges. The president assured me and Ndi Anambra that the federal government is not contemplating taking such drastic action.”

According to him, Buhari said the federal government would increase its support to security agencies in Anambra to contain the challenges. Among other measures, the president said there would be more booths on the ground.

Governor Obiano said President Buhari frowned at those who use his name and that of the federal government to intimidate Anambra voters.

He said, “We also discussed the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election. President Buhari assured me that he will not support the intimidation of the electorates in any form, and promised that the federal government will support INEC and other agencies connected with the election to ensure the conduct of a free, fair and credible Anambra gubernatorial elections.”