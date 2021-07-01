The Presidency has reacted to Thursday’s passage of the much-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by both chambers of the National Assembly, describing the feat as a broken jinx.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, titled ‘Jinx Indeed Broken’ on Thursday, noted that previous unsuccessful attempts at passing the PIB and non-amendment of the Petroleum Act, 1967 has affected the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as well as growth in local content.

Omoworare, therefore, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker House Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila on the passage of the new petroleum industry law by the National Assembly, insisting that both executive and legislative arms of government could work together for common good of Nigerians.

“It should be noted that the efforts by the Executive and Legislature in Nigeria to put in place contemporary legislative and legal framework in the oil and gas sector has proved abortive since the year 2000; also, the non-amendment of the extant framework being the Petroleum Act of 1967, has affected inflow of Foreign Direct Investment as well as growth in Local Content.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Breaking this jinx and achieving this feat is a testament that the Executive and the Legislature can really work together and truly engage each other, without compromising party position and individual perspective, in the most positive manner with a view to actualizing the common goal and communal good for Nigerians.

“I would like to thank the entire leadership and Members of the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylvia, and the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Mele Kolo Kyari for their focused and tenacious attitude to achieving this milestone,” he added.

LEADERSHIP recall that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had promised that the much-talked-about piece of legislation will be ready in July, 2021 before the National Assembly members would proceed on their annual vacation later in the month.