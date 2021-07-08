A university don, Prof Jonah Onuoha, has said that rotating the presidency between the Northern and Southern parts of the country is an unwritten law that has been in practice since 1999.

Onuoha, the Head of Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka, yesterday.

He was reacting to the outcome of Monday’s Southern Governors Forum meeting held in Lagos and its endorsement of rotation.

He said that the position of governors that in the 2023 general elections the president of the country should come from the South was in line with the rotation of presidency in the country since 1999.

“If you check the record, since 1999 the presidency has been rotating between the South and North.

“Rotating presidency is an unwritten law that has been in practice in Nigeria since 1999.

“Anybody in Nigeria who wants to disrupt this rotation is not only unpatriotic but an enemy of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Onuoha said the popular definition of democracy globally remains “Government of the people, by the people and for the people”.

According to him, this is because democracy is the only form of government that gives the people a sense of belonging, equal participation, fairness and justice.

The don applauded Southern governors for coming together in order to move the region forward irrespective of tribe, religion or political party affiliations.