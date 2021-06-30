Stakeholders at a public hearing on the bill for the establishment of Sustainable Development (SDGs) Fund yesterday kicked against the creation of a management board for the proposed outfit.

The presidential office in charge of SDGs, the National Population Commission (NPC), the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as professional bodies such as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), all expressed willingness to support the establishment of the Fund.

They, however, preferred that provided the Fund be domiciled within the presidential office in charge of SDGs, rather than a separate management board that would duplicate the functions already performed by an existing body within the presidency.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefilure, said, “While the presidency supports the bill and the SDGs’ Office is desirous of more funding to achieve its goals, we are of the view that setting up a separate management board would be burdening and compounding the bureaucracy associated with the operations of government agencies which slows down the pace of work.”

The NPC represented by Margaret Edison, Health Ministry and NBA said the proponents of the bill should have taken cognisance of the fact that there is in existence a functional Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the SDGs (OSSAP) since 2007 (since the MDGs era) and that OSSAP reports directly to the President on the SDGs.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, noted with regret that Nigeria lacks accurate and up-to-date population data for the achievement of the SDGs.