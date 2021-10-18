The presidency and other stakeholders have kicked against the minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu’s dissolution of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis and Onchocerciasis Research (NITR), Kaduna.

The presidency in a letter to the minister directed him to rescind the sack of the council

Also, members of the sacked council asked the minister to rescind the decision, saying that their tenure which began in 2018 will elapse in 2023.

The controversy trailing the dissolution of the council started when Onu in a letter dated August 5, 2021 informed the chairman of the board of NITR, Hon. Haruna Shehu Lambu, that the tenure of the board had elapsed.

Onu said in line with the laws and regulations guiding the tenure of agencies and research institutes under the ministry, “It has become necessary to inform you and members of the Governing Board that the tenure of the Governing Board which was inaugurated on Tuesday, 8th March, 2018 elapsed on 7th March, 2021.”

The minister pointed out that “consequently, the director-general/secretary of the board has been directed to prepare the end of tenure report and submit to the ministry”.

However, the action elicited reactions from the presidency and the lawyers to the NITR board.

The presidency had earlier written a warning memo against the ministry, dated September 1, 2021, over undue administrative Interference, harassment and intimidation.

In the letter addressed to the minister by the senior special assistant to the president (Administration and Operation), Ibrahim Dikko Adamu, titled: “Undue interference bordering on wrongful and unlawful intimidation, oppression and harassment of the Governing Council of NITR and the ignoble role of the minister in perpetuating Dr Augustine Chinyere Igweh as director-general of the institute after due retirement,” he said, “the president has directed the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to stop interfering in the administrative procedures “which are within the mandate of the NITR Governing Council.”

He added that, “Mr. President has also directed the head of service of the federation to take disciplinary actions on Dr Augustine Igweh for using the police to forcefully take over management of the institute”.

Adamu said the presidency has directed the inspector-general of police “to investigate the involvement of the police and take appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, on the notice of tenure expiration of the members of NITR Governing Board, the lawyer to the aggrieved members, Shuaibu Umar, in a reply letter dated September 1, 2021 to the minister over dissolution of the board, said, “We are solicitors representing the Governing Board of NITR, herein referred to our client on whose instruction and authority we write this letter to respond to the minister’s letter dated 5th August, 2021, with Reference No, FMST/PRPA/735/1”.

“We have thoroughly and painstakingly perused the letter sent to our client which was personally signed by the minister…We respond that the provisions of section 11 (1) & (3) of National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) Decree No 5 of 1977 and section 9 (3), (4) & (5) of Research Institutes (Establishment etc) Order of 1977 relied upon by the minister in taking this erroneous decision, do not represent the current position of the law.

“That the current and the extant laws that governs and regulates the affairs of NITR, among others Institutes is the Nigerian Research Institutes Act, CAP N132 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Volume 11. (Updated in 2010)”.

Also, in a letter to the director-general of NITR, Kaduna from the chairman of the Governing Council Shehu Haruna Lambu dated 11th October, 2021, he said cannot be true that President Muhammadu Buhari, a completely detribalised Nigerian and a personification of the rule of law will give approval of reconstituted/inauguration of a new council of the institution when the current tenure is subsisting.”