Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has charged directorate cadre officers to lead by example, conduct themselves well and discharge their duties in ways that enhance the work of their superiors in the public service.

According to a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, director (Information), Gambari stated this at a two-day workshop with the theme: Code of Ethics and a Practical Guide on how to Complete an Asset Declaration Form, organised by the State House management in conjunction with the Code of Conduct Bureau at the State House Auditorium.

Gambari said: “Mr President attaches great importance to probity in the public service. In the previous administration as Head of the Military Government between 1984 and 1985, of which I was privileged to be one of his ministers, the emphasis was on diagnosing some of the ills of Nigerian society and he identified indiscipline as one of those ills. And indiscipline in the public service is even more dangerous for the stability and development of any country.

“With that antecedent, he decided he would return to democratic rule and run for President of this country because of his passion to address some of the root causes of our problem as a nation.

“He contested four times, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 until he was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. Why I am using this emphasis is because of his consistency in the diagnosis of the biggest problems drawing us back as a nation and preventing us from realizing our true potentials as indiscipline and corruption. He therefore made anti-corruption one of the three major pillars of his message to Nigerians.

Those challenges are; addressing the insecurity of our nation, growing the economy and the anti-corruption fight. Of all these three pillars, the root of success is really successfully addressing the issue of corruption in the private as well as the public sectors and reinstating commitments to transparency, and accountability in the public service.”

He explained that the President’s commitment earned him recognition by former President Barack Obama and the title of Anti-corruption Champion in Africa by the African Union.

He urged them to use all they learn at the workshop to “help this administration, this President to really achieve one of the principal goals of his administration.”

The permanent secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, in his remarks said that as public servants, “whatever it is that we do on a day-to-day basis, in our offices, on those small desks will all add up and contribute to either we are transparent and accountable or not.”

He said the legacy of the nation’s founding fathers was being eroded by indiscipline.