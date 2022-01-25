Chairman, Technical Committee, Atiku Presidential Campaign Movement, Chief Raymond Dopkesi, has asked the South East geopolitical zone to wait till 2027 after former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, would have done one term in office as president of Nigeria.

The media mogul who stated this while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State in Umuahia yesterdayday, noted that 2027 would be the best bet for the South East, adding that the zone would have winnabilty challenge in the 2023 general election.

He however noted that his position does not mean there are no qualified persons for the office in the zone.

Since it is believed that North East and South East are the two zones that have not produced the president, we felt that Atiku, coming from the North East, is a strong candidate for the job,” he said.

He argued that even Atiku who he described as a gentleman would not renege on such agreement, even as he said by 2027, the former vice president would be 80 and would want to retire from partisan politics.

Responding, the state chairman of the party, Hon Allwell Okere, assured the committee that the state would remain in the party even though it is being punished for voting the party in the last two general elections.

He commended the committee for recognising the strategic importance of the state to the 2023 general campaign, adding that already, members had begun mobilising the residents for the party.

